First Daff by carole_sandford
Photo 3115

First Daff

Today is the first day of meteorological spring, it is also St David’s Day. So I thought a daffodil would be appropriate.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Carole Sandford

moni kozi
Gorgeous capture
March 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely with reflection.
March 1st, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
Lovely capture
March 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Excellent choice and lovely reflection.
March 1st, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture and reflection. Fav 😊
March 1st, 2025  
Paul J ace
Very nice. We have a way to go yet before we see a daffodil here.
March 1st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very appropriate!
March 1st, 2025  
