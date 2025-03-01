Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3115
First Daff
Today is the first day of meteorological spring, it is also St David’s Day. So I thought a daffodil would be appropriate.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4552
photos
180
followers
152
following
853% complete
View this month »
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
3115
Latest from all albums
3111
3112
1355
3113
1356
1357
3114
3115
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
daffodil
moni kozi
Gorgeous capture
March 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely with reflection.
March 1st, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
Lovely capture
March 1st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Excellent choice and lovely reflection.
March 1st, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely capture and reflection. Fav 😊
March 1st, 2025
Paul J
ace
Very nice. We have a way to go yet before we see a daffodil here.
March 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very appropriate!
March 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close