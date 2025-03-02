Sign up
Photo 3116
The Kinema in the Woods
Phil & I went to see the latest Bridget Jones film. This is an olde worlde cinema with an organ that comes up through the floor & is played during the intermission. It tends to be our preferred choice to the Modern Odean cinemas.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Susan Wakely
Great that a quirky cinema still exists.
March 2nd, 2025
Casablanca
That sounds delightfully retro and wonderful.
March 2nd, 2025
Beverley
Looks fabulous… would be my choice too
March 2nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
I would love that place too. Haven't seen that movie but I do hope I can soon. That looks a real adventure!
March 2nd, 2025
Barb
Fascinating place!
March 2nd, 2025
