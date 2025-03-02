Previous
The Kinema in the Woods by carole_sandford
The Kinema in the Woods

Phil & I went to see the latest Bridget Jones film. This is an olde worlde cinema with an organ that comes up through the floor & is played during the intermission. It tends to be our preferred choice to the Modern Odean cinemas.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Carole Sandford

Susan Wakely ace
Great that a quirky cinema still exists.
March 2nd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That sounds delightfully retro and wonderful.
March 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Looks fabulous… would be my choice too
March 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I would love that place too. Haven't seen that movie but I do hope I can soon. That looks a real adventure!
March 2nd, 2025  
Barb ace
Fascinating place!
March 2nd, 2025  
