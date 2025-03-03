Sign up
Photo 3117
Through the Fence
Tonight’s sunset wasn’t quite it promised to be. So to try & make it more interesting, I framed it with the fence.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
sunset
fence
rural
framed
Joan Robillard
Lovely
March 3rd, 2025
