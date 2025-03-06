Previous
Robin in the Garden by carole_sandford
Photo 3120

Robin in the Garden

Taken through a window today, he was hopping around a rockery which was rather overgrown ( not ours).
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
854% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Sweet! And great clarity!
March 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
March 6th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
What a cutie
March 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super capture…
March 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous, as he is bob, bob, bobbing along.
March 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact