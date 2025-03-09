Sign up
Photo 3123
Old Lady on the Hill
Also taken from IBC ( international bomber command) memorial, but using the telephoto. The Cathedral dominates the city from so many different views.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot of a beautiful looking cathedral.
March 9th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
This is a fabulous view of the cathedral. Huge fav.
March 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
Good capture of this impressive cathedral!
March 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful pov to see this wonderful Cathedral
March 9th, 2025
KV
ace
What a gorgeous cathedral. I like the sort of flattened perspective you’ve achieved with the telephoto.
March 9th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
A beautiful image!
March 9th, 2025
