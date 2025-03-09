Previous
Old Lady on the Hill by carole_sandford
Photo 3123

Old Lady on the Hill

Also taken from IBC ( international bomber command) memorial, but using the telephoto. The Cathedral dominates the city from so many different views.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot of a beautiful looking cathedral.
March 9th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a fabulous view of the cathedral. Huge fav.
March 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Good capture of this impressive cathedral!
March 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful pov to see this wonderful Cathedral
March 9th, 2025  
KV ace
What a gorgeous cathedral. I like the sort of flattened perspective you’ve achieved with the telephoto.
March 9th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
A beautiful image!
March 9th, 2025  
