Previous
Photo 3124
The Spire Memorial
Another from yesterday’s visit to the International Bomber Command centre. The Spire memorial, representing the wing of a Lancaster Bomber, but the height, 103 feet, is the measurement from the tip of one wing to the other.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
4
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
spire
,
memorial
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful to see this! It’s a fitting memorial for Bomber Command. Reaching up to the sky & a beautiful sky it is! Good they thought about every small detail like the measurement!
March 10th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
A very poignant memorial, nicely captured. Is this in Lincoln?
March 10th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nice composition. I loved it there.
March 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful capture! Great pov! Love how the wispy clouds almost seem to emanate from the spire! Fascinating info, too, Carole!
March 10th, 2025
