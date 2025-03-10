Previous
The Spire Memorial by carole_sandford
Photo 3124

The Spire Memorial

Another from yesterday’s visit to the International Bomber Command centre. The Spire memorial, representing the wing of a Lancaster Bomber, but the height, 103 feet, is the measurement from the tip of one wing to the other.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Pat Knowles ace
Wonderful to see this! It’s a fitting memorial for Bomber Command. Reaching up to the sky & a beautiful sky it is! Good they thought about every small detail like the measurement!
March 10th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
A very poignant memorial, nicely captured. Is this in Lincoln?
March 10th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice composition. I loved it there.

March 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful capture! Great pov! Love how the wispy clouds almost seem to emanate from the spire! Fascinating info, too, Carole!
March 10th, 2025  
