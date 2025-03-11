Previous
Flowers by carole_sandford
Photo 3125

Flowers

Flowers from the supermarket. Alstroemeria last for ages, great value for money.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Beverley ace
Very beautiful flowers… gorgeous colours
March 11th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
They are delightful
March 11th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
And they are so very lovely.
March 11th, 2025  
