Photo 3125
Flowers
Flowers from the supermarket. Alstroemeria last for ages, great value for money.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
flowers
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful flowers… gorgeous colours
March 11th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
They are delightful
March 11th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
And they are so very lovely.
March 11th, 2025
