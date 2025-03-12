Sign up
Photo 3126
Whispy Poppies
Artificial poppies that currently adorn our hall table. Taken with iPhone in portrait mode & played with in Snapseed. I quite liked the result.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 9
Tags
poppies
faffed
