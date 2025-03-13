Previous
Robin by carole_sandford
Photo 3127

Robin

A showery morning followed by a sunny afternoon. This robin was in our garden.
Many thanks for all your lovely comments & favs on yesterday’s photo.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
856% complete

gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture
March 13th, 2025  
Michelle
Cute Robin, it's posing for you!
March 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - of a sweet little robin !
March 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a beautiful Robin … gorgeous capture
March 13th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 13th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a beauty…..my favourite is the blackbird but for beauty & character you can’t beat the robin.
March 13th, 2025  
