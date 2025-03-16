Alstroemeria, again…

Previous
We have been out to lunch with friends today & spent the afternoon chatting, so haven’t really had chance to take a photo. So more of the alstroemeria.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- you can't go wrong with their pretty colors against black.
March 16th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Their matching shapes but different colours are just lovely
March 16th, 2025  
Barb ace
A lovely capture, Carole!
March 16th, 2025  
*lynn ace
gorgeous! fav
March 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And a pretty colour, - such a ray of sunshine against the black. favI should have bought some yesterday - but got too mean to buy them - now I regret !!
March 16th, 2025  
