Photo 3130
Alstroemeria, again…
We have been out to lunch with friends today & spent the afternoon chatting, so haven’t really had chance to take a photo. So more of the alstroemeria.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Ann H. LeFevre
Very pretty- you can't go wrong with their pretty colors against black.
March 16th, 2025
Rob Z
Their matching shapes but different colours are just lovely
March 16th, 2025
Barb
A lovely capture, Carole!
March 16th, 2025
*lynn
gorgeous! fav
March 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
And a pretty colour, - such a ray of sunshine against the black. favI should have bought some yesterday - but got too mean to buy them - now I regret !!
March 16th, 2025
