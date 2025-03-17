Sign up
Photo 3131
Hellebores
Thought I’d make the most of the hellebores before they start to fade - they’ve been flowering for many weeks! Still life is probably the best way to get detail, because the flowers hang downwards.
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Tags
life
,
still
,
hellebores
Beverley
ace
Magnificent photo… so stunning & pretty.
March 17th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
March 17th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous. You nail these shots.
March 17th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Yours are so lovely. I don’t know what’s wrong with mine they are nowhere like this…..I looked at them today. Must Google their requirements I think. Too dry I think!
March 17th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful capture
March 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
March 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
March 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful.
March 17th, 2025
