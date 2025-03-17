Previous
Hellebores by carole_sandford
Photo 3131

Hellebores

Thought I’d make the most of the hellebores before they start to fade - they’ve been flowering for many weeks! Still life is probably the best way to get detail, because the flowers hang downwards.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
857% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Magnificent photo… so stunning & pretty.
March 17th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
March 17th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous. You nail these shots.
March 17th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Yours are so lovely. I don’t know what’s wrong with mine they are nowhere like this…..I looked at them today. Must Google their requirements I think. Too dry I think!
March 17th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful capture
March 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
March 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
March 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful.
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact