Finally! by carole_sandford
Photo 3133

Finally!

I’ve been waiting for ages for a bird to land on the bird bath that has daffodils as a backdrop. This I think is a female Chaffinch.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

Michelle
Beautiful capture of this sweet bird
March 19th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Beautiful capture.
March 19th, 2025  
