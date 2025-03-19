Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3133
Finally!
I’ve been waiting for ages for a bird to land on the bird bath that has daffodils as a backdrop. This I think is a female Chaffinch.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4578
photos
180
followers
149
following
858% complete
View this month »
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
Latest from all albums
3127
3128
1364
3129
3130
3131
3132
3133
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
female
,
chaffinch
Michelle
Beautiful capture of this sweet bird
March 19th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Beautiful capture.
March 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close