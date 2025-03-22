Previous
Grazing Cows by carole_sandford
Photo 3136

Grazing Cows

Taken yesterday on the way home from grocery shopping.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
859% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
A families sight for me so it has to be a fave! Lovely Carole.
March 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
They look happy to be out and enjoying the sunshine ( although it looks a tad foggy here ! ) fav
March 22nd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful country scene, so peaceful
March 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely setting.
March 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great rural capture
March 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact