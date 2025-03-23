Previous
Pub by the Lock by carole_sandford
Pub by the Lock

This was at Mountsorrel Lock today. We were early to visit my brother & SIL today, who both live with dementia & their care home is here. So to kill a bit of time we wandered to the Lock.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9!
Judith Johnson ace
What a beautiful place, a lovely image
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Not familiar with this area. It looks and interesting place to visit.
March 23rd, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely canal view. Fav 😊
March 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very picturesque
March 23rd, 2025  
