Photo 3138
A Single Red
Managed to see the Red Arrows practice this afternoon. I was beginning to think that they weren’t going to show, but they appeared just after 3:30 pm!
I liked the darker clouds behind this single jet.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
3
4
10
3
4
Years 1 to 9
24th March 2025 5:58pm
Public
red
jet
arrows
Michelle
Lovely capture, you are so lucky being near enough to see these whenever they fly
March 24th, 2025
carol white
ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
March 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous capture
March 24th, 2025
