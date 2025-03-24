Previous
A Single Red by carole_sandford
Photo 3138

A Single Red

Managed to see the Red Arrows practice this afternoon. I was beginning to think that they weren’t going to show, but they appeared just after 3:30 pm!
I liked the darker clouds behind this single jet.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Michelle
Lovely capture, you are so lucky being near enough to see these whenever they fly
March 24th, 2025  
carol white ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
March 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous capture
March 24th, 2025  
