Over the Top by carole_sandford
Photo 3139

Over the Top

From yesterday’s foray to RAF Waddington. All 9 jets having climbed to a great height, go “over the top”.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

Wow… terrific shot & great edit. Fav!
March 25th, 2025  
Wow… stunning photo… holy moly amazing
March 25th, 2025  
This must be so special to see.
March 25th, 2025  
