Buzzing Trees by carole_sandford
Photo 3142

Buzzing Trees

The cherry blossom is in full bloom & if you stand by the trees there is a humming noise. Lots of bees are busy working, collecting pollen.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Carole Sandford

vaidas
Beautiful and detailed image.
March 28th, 2025  
JackieR
Truly beautiful
March 28th, 2025  
