Photo 3142
Buzzing Trees
The cherry blossom is in full bloom & if you stand by the trees there is a humming noise. Lots of bees are busy working, collecting pollen.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
busy
,
blossom
,
bees
vaidas
ace
Beautiful and detailed image.
March 28th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Truly beautiful
March 28th, 2025
