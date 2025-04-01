Sign up
Photo 3146
Tulips are arriving
We now have red tulips (mostly) appearing amongst the daffs in the garden, making lovely pops of red.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
tulips
garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
April 1st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Super 🌷
April 1st, 2025
