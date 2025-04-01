Previous
Tulips are arriving by carole_sandford
Tulips are arriving

We now have red tulips (mostly) appearing amongst the daffs in the garden, making lovely pops of red.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
April 1st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Super 🌷
April 1st, 2025  
