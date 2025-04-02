Previous
Backlit Daffs by carole_sandford
Photo 3147

Backlit Daffs

Think they are actually narcissi. I think they look particularly beautiful when lit from behind.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
862% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and cheerful ! fav
April 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact