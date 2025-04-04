Previous
Brayford Pool by carole_sandford
Photo 3149

Brayford Pool

We went into Lincoln for something to eat this evening. This was afterwards, when darkness had descended.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 4th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Wonderful night shot
April 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Looks like a lovely evening.
April 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely night scene
April 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflected night lights.
April 4th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful night capture
April 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
April 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Spectacular reflections
April 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful reflections
April 4th, 2025  
