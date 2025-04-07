Sign up
Photo 3152
Pop of Red
Red tulips from yesterday’s trip to Gunby.
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
9
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4610
photos
180
followers
149
following
863% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th April 2025 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
tulips
Beverley
ace
Ooo soo beautiful… gorgeous red
April 7th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful red tulips...great shot
April 7th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gorgeous colour
April 7th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautifully photographed!
April 7th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
They are glowing.
April 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow so vibrant in the sunshine !
April 7th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
April 7th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
they are so pretty Carole , gorgeous light in them
April 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely.
April 7th, 2025
