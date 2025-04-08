Previous
Indoor Tulips by carole_sandford
Photo 3153

Indoor Tulips

I liked the light from the lounge window on these tulips that were sat on the coffee table.
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Photo Details

carol white ace
Lovely
April 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
The backlit pink petals are divine.
April 8th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely colour pop
April 8th, 2025  
