Previous
Photo 3154
Garden Tulip
A macro shot of one of the many tulips we have in the garden at the moment.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th April 2025 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
tulip
,
garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beauty and beautifully captured !
April 9th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Fabulous macro shot.
April 9th, 2025
