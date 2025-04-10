Previous
Frilly Tulips by carole_sandford
Photo 3155

Frilly Tulips

I had forgotten we had some of these, such a pretty variety.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
Monica
Lovely bright yellow
April 10th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What lovely layers, like mini cancan dancers
April 10th, 2025  
carol white ace
Very pretty. Fav 😊
April 10th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Love the frills
April 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely, very picturesque
April 10th, 2025  
