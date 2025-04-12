Previous
Tightly Shut by carole_sandford
Tightly Shut

Tulips in the garden. Love the colours. They are tightly shut here & seem to open & close with the changing of day & night & the temperature being warm & cold.
Carole Sandford

Beverley ace
Very beautiful… gorgeous colours
April 12th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Such a lovely mix of colours
April 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours.
April 12th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Beautifully bright! I love tulips too and find their sensitivity to night/day and also temperature fascinating!
April 12th, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful colors
April 12th, 2025  
