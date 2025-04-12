Sign up
Previous
Photo 3157
Tightly Shut
Tulips in the garden. Love the colours. They are tightly shut here & seem to open & close with the changing of day & night & the temperature being warm & cold.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
5
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4619
photos
181
followers
150
following
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
1
3154
1377
3155
3156
1378
3157
1379
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th April 2025 5:51pm
Tags
tulips
,
garden
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful… gorgeous colours
April 12th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Such a lovely mix of colours
April 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours.
April 12th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Beautifully bright! I love tulips too and find their sensitivity to night/day and also temperature fascinating!
April 12th, 2025
*lynn
ace
wonderful colors
April 12th, 2025
