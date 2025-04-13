Sign up
Previous
Photo 3158
Blossom Bee
Blossom & one of quite a few bees in the garden.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
3
1
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4620
photos
181
followers
150
following
865% complete
View this month »
3151
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
Latest from all albums
3154
1377
3155
3156
1378
3157
1379
3158
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th March 2025 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
blossoms
Beverley
ace
Beautiful bees… it’s a lovely time of year with the blossom too.
Gorgeous photo
April 13th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
don't you just love seeing bees in our garden , beautiful Carole
April 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely busy bee.
April 13th, 2025
Gorgeous photo