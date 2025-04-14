Sign up
Previous
Photo 3159
Garden Robin
This little one actually sat for quite a while, which was good for me. I like the way it has its head on one side.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
9
6
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4621
photos
181
followers
150
following
865% complete
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
1377
3155
3156
1378
3157
1379
3158
3159
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th April 2025 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
garden
,
robin
Phil Sandford
ace
That’s beautiful.
April 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh I do love a Robin.
April 14th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah very well captured
April 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Good one!
April 14th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Looking very quizzical…..he will be thinking ‘has she done yet with that photo?’
April 14th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
very pretty Carole
April 14th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot like it👍😊
April 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful… your Robin is enjoying the attention.
April 14th, 2025
Denise Wood
Adorable :) fav
April 14th, 2025
