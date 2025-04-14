Previous
Garden Robin by carole_sandford
Photo 3159

Garden Robin

This little one actually sat for quite a while, which was good for me. I like the way it has its head on one side.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
That’s beautiful.
April 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh I do love a Robin.
April 14th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah very well captured
April 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Good one!
April 14th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Looking very quizzical…..he will be thinking ‘has she done yet with that photo?’
April 14th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
very pretty Carole
April 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot like it👍😊
April 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful… your Robin is enjoying the attention.
April 14th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Adorable :) fav
April 14th, 2025  
