Raindrop Tulip by carole_sandford
Photo 3160

Raindrop Tulip

The tulip has gone past its best, but the raindrops add a little something.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

Shutterbug ace
And now the interior has a chance to show off.
April 15th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture with the raindrops
April 15th, 2025  
