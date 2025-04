Kicking a conversion

Phil & I attended the ladies Six Nations match between England & Scotland at Welford Road, Leics today.

Following a Try, it is then converted by kicking the ball over the bar. This is Holly Aitchison, taking one of several conversions. In case you were wondering, the other lady is laid down to steady the ball as it was windy.

England had a resounding win with a score of 59 - 7. The England Ladies team is known as the Red Roses.