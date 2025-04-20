Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3165
Drying in the Sunshine
This duck had washed & preened on this log in the lake. We had a walk in Hartsholme park this afternoon, warm enough to be without a coat, just a hoodie.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4633
photos
179
followers
149
following
867% complete
View this month »
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
Latest from all albums
3162
1382
3163
1383
3164
1384
3165
1385
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
20th April 2025 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
hartsholme
Susan Wakely
ace
Great duck and colours on the lake.
April 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely capture… beautiful colours
April 20th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
April 20th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
A lovely shot
April 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close