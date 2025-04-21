Sign up
Photo 3166
Wabi sabi
The tulips are further advanced in their decline, so I thought I’d photograph them again & faff a bit, before throwing them out.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
3
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
4635
photos
179
followers
149
following
867% complete
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3163
1383
3164
1384
3165
1385
3166
1386
Views
16
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
tulip
,
sabi
,
wabi
Beverley
ace
Terrific faffing… beautiful shot
April 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the shape this makes.
April 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful bit of faffing !
April 21st, 2025
