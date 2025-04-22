Previous
Looking out from the Ridge by carole_sandford
Looking out from the Ridge

I took Lucy to school this morning, so was out earlier than usual. This is looking from the ridge towards Gainsborough. It was a misty start as you can see on the far edges. I liked the yellow fields too.
Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Gillian Brown
Lovely colours.
April 22nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles
A complete ray of sunshine looking crop. That would put you in a happy frame of mind first thing in the morning
April 22nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
April 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Oh my. How beautiful!
April 22nd, 2025  
