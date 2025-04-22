Sign up
Photo 3167
Looking out from the Ridge
I took Lucy to school this morning, so was out earlier than usual. This is looking from the ridge towards Gainsborough. It was a misty start as you can see on the far edges. I liked the yellow fields too.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
landscape
,
ridge
Gillian Brown
Lovely colours.
April 22nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
A complete ray of sunshine looking crop. That would put you in a happy frame of mind first thing in the morning
April 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
April 22nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
Oh my. How beautiful!
April 22nd, 2025
