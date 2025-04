Purely by Accident

Today the funeral of pope Francis took place & was televised. I took a couple of photos of the TV in case I didn’t get a shot later.

This “double” exposure was not intended. As I pressed the shutter one scene faded out as the next scene came in.

I’m not sure that a funeral was the right place for this to be happening, but on the other hand, this pope had expressed his hopes of an end to the war.