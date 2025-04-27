Previous
Current Floral Display by carole_sandford
Photo 3172

Current Floral Display

Flowers that we have on the coffee table in the lounge.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Kate ace
Fabulous composition and colors
April 27th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous. Fav
April 27th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Lucky you, they are gorgeous
April 27th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
April 27th, 2025  
Lisa Brown ace
great shot!
April 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
beautiful bouquet… gorgeous colours… superb photo
April 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - fav
April 27th, 2025  
