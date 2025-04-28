Previous
The Whole Bunch by carole_sandford
Photo 3173

The Whole Bunch

The whole bunch of flowers that yesterday’s image was part of.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

Pat Knowles ace
Love these with the black background! That clear glass vase & water too all add to this picture.
April 28th, 2025  
Kate ace
Such a clear and sharp image of these colorful flowers
April 28th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Beautiful
April 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super…
April 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous still life!
April 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
So beautiful, I love them on black
April 28th, 2025  
