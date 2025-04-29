Different View

Another view from the IBCC . This one, slightly to the left, focused mainly on the Castle at the top. Within the castle walls is, the Crown Court, the Victorian Prison.

The tall rectangular building in the middle is a Victorian water tower & actually stands on the far side of the castle walls. It provided clean water after outbreaks of typhoid.

At the time I took this, I didn’t notice the monstrosity of a building, also on the other side of the walls, in fact probably quite a way away. Looks like a block of flats, with dishes on the top🙄.

The foreground has modern & some of them rather posh, houses. This is part of the “up hill” area, which is the more well to do area in Lincoln.

Plenty to see anyway.