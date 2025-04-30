Sign up
Previous
Photo 3175
Magnolia
There are still a few blooms left on the tree, but most have either fallen off or been knocked off by the birds or squirrels.
I brought this one indoors & photographed it with a black background & sat on a mirror, hence a bit of reflection.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
30th April 2025 7:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
magnolia
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Very effective
April 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous ! fav
April 30th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
So pretty!
April 30th, 2025
