Previous
Magnolia by carole_sandford
Photo 3175

Magnolia

There are still a few blooms left on the tree, but most have either fallen off or been knocked off by the birds or squirrels.
I brought this one indoors & photographed it with a black background & sat on a mirror, hence a bit of reflection.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
869% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Very effective
April 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! fav
April 30th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
So pretty!
April 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact