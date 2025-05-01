Sign up
Previous
Photo 3176
Sky on Fire
Yes, the sky really was that colour as it slipped below the horizon. Taken from 5 mile bridge tonight.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
6
8
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Tags
red
,
sky
,
fiskerton
Barb
ace
Spectacular!
May 1st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is gorgeous Carole
May 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning
May 1st, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow spectacular. fav.
May 1st, 2025
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
May 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...FAVulous!
May 1st, 2025
