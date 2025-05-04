Previous
Blooming Allium by carole_sandford
Blooming Allium

They are all starting to bloom now.
A cold day today with the odd shower of rain.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful --- yours are ahead of mine !
May 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@beryl ha ha & I was thinking ours were behind….
May 4th, 2025  
