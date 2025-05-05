Previous
Formal Garden by carole_sandford
Photo 3180

Formal Garden

Looking really quite pretty already. Unfortunately the wisteria isn’t fully in bloom, give it another week & it will look better.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
871% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks beautiful.
May 5th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this lovely garden
May 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Carole, you and Phil are quite the gardeners!
May 5th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@illinilass this isn’t our garden Dorothy - if only! This is at Doddington Hall Gardens. A place we visit often.
May 5th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
May 5th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
looks like a nice garden
May 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
May 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact