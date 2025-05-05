Sign up
Previous
Photo 3180
Formal Garden
Looking really quite pretty already. Unfortunately the wisteria isn’t fully in bloom, give it another week & it will look better.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
7
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
formal
,
garden
,
doddington
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks beautiful.
May 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of this lovely garden
May 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Carole, you and Phil are quite the gardeners!
May 5th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@illinilass
this isn’t our garden Dorothy - if only! This is at Doddington Hall Gardens. A place we visit often.
May 5th, 2025
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
May 5th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
looks like a nice garden
May 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
May 5th, 2025
