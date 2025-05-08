Previous
Feeding the Baby by carole_sandford
I was watching the adult robins in the garden, flying around & getting food for this baby, who was sat on the bird bath. Fascinating to watch.
Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw! Carlole - so sweet ! fav
May 8th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Wow sounds like it was a lovely time!
May 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome catch
May 9th, 2025  
KV ace
Nice catch! Fav! Birds parents work so hard to feed their young.
May 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
The details are excellent, beautiful photo Carole
May 9th, 2025  
