My Tree by carole_sandford
My Tree

It hasn’t appeared for a while so I thought as it’s getting new leaves it was time for another appearance. Taken in this evening’s sun.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Carole Sandford

August 2024 sees me begin year 9!
Photo Details

Beverley ace
It’s such a special tree… beautiful to see in the evening sunshine.
May 9th, 2025  
julia ace
Lovely silhouette.. looks a bit like the oak tree I put up a few weeks back that's at the Hobberton Village.. 5th April..
May 9th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
It’s beautiful, and I love the sky.
May 9th, 2025  
Kate ace
You chose a nice day and time to capture your tree
May 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Definitely YOUR tree!
May 9th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous composition of one...lovely tree
May 9th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
It’s a lovely tree
May 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking tree. I wonder how it would look in a square crop frame.
May 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful tree against a beautiful sky.
May 9th, 2025  
