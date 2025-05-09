Sign up
Photo 3184
My Tree
It hasn’t appeared for a while so I thought as it’s getting new leaves it was time for another appearance. Taken in this evening’s sun.
9th May 2025
9th May 25
9
8
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
8
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
9th May 2025 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
buslingthorpe
Beverley
ace
It’s such a special tree… beautiful to see in the evening sunshine.
May 9th, 2025
julia
ace
Lovely silhouette.. looks a bit like the oak tree I put up a few weeks back that's at the Hobberton Village.. 5th April..
May 9th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
It’s beautiful, and I love the sky.
May 9th, 2025
Kate
ace
You chose a nice day and time to capture your tree
May 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Definitely YOUR tree!
May 9th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous composition of one...lovely tree
May 9th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
It’s a lovely tree
May 9th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking tree. I wonder how it would look in a square crop frame.
May 9th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful tree against a beautiful sky.
May 9th, 2025
