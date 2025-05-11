Sign up
Photo 3186
Yellow for Friendship
I was surprised to see a rose in bloom in the garden, hadn’t noticed it & it’s obviously been out for a while. Yellow roses are supposed to represent friendship.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
11th May 2025 3:42pm
Tags
yellow
,
rose
,
garden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful rose, capture , composition and bokeh ! Fav
May 11th, 2025
