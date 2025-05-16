Sign up
Photo 3191
Looking Up
Such a dramatic tree when in blossom! Always puts on a good show.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience!
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th May 2025 6:21pm
Tags
tree
,
laburnum
