Lupins by carole_sandford
Photo 3192

Lupins

The lupins are emerging now. These were basking in soft late afternoon light.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
May 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Love lupine...great colors
May 17th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Beautiful colours and you remind me of the wild yellow lupins on Sizewell Beach with their peppery smell when we had family picnics as children. And then a nuclear power station was built on the beach.....
May 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely Lupins.
May 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So elegant… gorgeous colours
May 17th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
May 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous ! - fav
May 17th, 2025  
