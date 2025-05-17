Sign up
Photo 3192
Lupins
The lupins are emerging now. These were basking in soft late afternoon light.
17th May 2025
17th May 25
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
garden
lupins
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
May 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Love lupine...great colors
May 17th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Beautiful colours and you remind me of the wild yellow lupins on Sizewell Beach with their peppery smell when we had family picnics as children. And then a nuclear power station was built on the beach.....
May 17th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely Lupins.
May 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So elegant… gorgeous colours
May 17th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful
May 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous ! - fav
May 17th, 2025
