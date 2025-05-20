Previous
Love in a Mist by carole_sandford
Love in a Mist

Or otherwise known as Nigella. The first of quite a few about to bloom.
Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Barb ace
Such a pretty blue!
May 20th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Love in a Mist is a beautiful names for this beauty.
May 20th, 2025  
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful
May 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the points and color
May 20th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh that’s a very pretty flower, I’ve heard of it but wouldn’t have been able to name it.
May 20th, 2025  
Helene ace
such a beautiful picture Carole. fav
May 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A little beauty. My wedding bouquet was made up of these.
May 20th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Beautiful!
May 20th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@wakelys that must have been beautiful.
May 20th, 2025  
