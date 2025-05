Theatre Royal

Phil & went to see Francis Rossi of the rock group Staus Quo. It’s Phil that is the fan more than me - most of the songs I know through a process of osmosis! ie the words have seeped through subconsciously 🤣

Our images will be very similar, because we weren’t allowed to photograph him, so not a lot of choice.

This was the stage before he appeared. A fun evening with lots of singing along.