A Country Stile by carole_sandford
Photo 3197

A Country Stile

A shot across the countryside when I stopped on the way home from coffee with a friend the other day. A stile to cross the fence. Cow parsley on the road side.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Carole Sandford

Gillian Brown ace
Lovely countryside view.
May 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely countryside scene.
May 22nd, 2025  
