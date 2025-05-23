Previous
Peony 2 by carole_sandford
Photo 3198

Peony 2

Another beautiful peony from our garden.
Nice on black.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous.
May 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oooh I love your pov, so beautiful
May 23rd, 2025  
