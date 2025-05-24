Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3199
New Bloom
Same plant, new bloom.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
8
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4688
photos
179
followers
148
following
876% complete
View this month »
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
Latest from all albums
3194
1405
3195
3196
1406
3197
3198
3199
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
20th May 2025 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
garden
Pat Knowles
ace
That is a perfect rose! Not a blemish or greenfly! Unlike mine!!
May 24th, 2025
Monica
nice vibrant yellow
May 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely yellow.
May 24th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured
May 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
May 24th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Gorgeous capture and depth of colour
May 24th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful Rose
May 24th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Beautiful
May 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close